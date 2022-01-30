See stand-up star Stewart Lee at the double in Nottingham and Sheffield
Stand-up star Stewart Lee is to bring a double-header of shows to Nottingham and Sheffield venues on his rearranged tour.
Snowflake/Tornado can be seen at Nottingham Playhouse from March 23 to 26 and Sheffield City Hall on March 29.
The tour features a double bill of two 60-minute sets, back-to-back nightly, and will include new material for 2022.
The first half, Snowflake, will be heavily rewritten in the light of the two years the show has been laid off, looking at how the Covid-Brexit era has impacted on the culture war ‘declared on lovely woke snowflakes by horrible people’.
The second half, Tornado, questions Stew’s position in the comedy marketplace after Netflix mistakenly listed his show as “reports of sharks falling from the skies are on the rise again. Nobody on the Eastern Seaboard is safe.”
For more on these shows, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk