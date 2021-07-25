See star Jodie Prenger when hit musical Tell Me On A Sunday comes to Nottingham

Jodie Prenger in Tell Me On A Sunday by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black (Photo credit: Tristram Kenton)

Nottingham Theatre Royal, August 10 to 14.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black’s classic musical charts the romantic misadventures of a young English girl in New York in the 1980s.Brimming with optimism, she seeks success and love. But as she weaves her way through the maze of the city and her own anxieties, frustrations and heartaches, she begins to wonder whether she's been looking for love in all the wrong places.This iconic musical score, played live by West End musicians, includes the chart-topping Take That Look Off Your Face, and title track Tell Me On A Sunday.Jodie Prenger will take the starring role. Theatre work in recent years includes the national tours of Abigail’s Party, Shirley Valentine, Annie, Fat Friends The Musical, and Calamity Jane. In the West End she has starred in Oliver! and One Man Two Guvnors.

Details: For more, see www.trch.co.ukPhoto: Tristram Kenton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.