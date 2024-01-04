​The stars will be shining brightly at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena when the Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour 2024 visits the venue from February 6 to 8.

The tour will be taking in 30 eagerly-awaited performances around the country during January and February, including a number at the city centre venue in early February.

The full line-up of celebrities and professional dancers for the highly anticipated Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour features: actor and model Bobby Brazier dancing with Dianne Buswell; tennis champion and presenter Annabel Croft dancing with tour partner Graziano Di Prima; journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy dancing with tour partner Jowita Przystal; and broadcaster and presenter Angela Scanlon dancing with Carlos Gu.

They will join the recently crowned 2023 Strictly champions Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, plus Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington and Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin to complete the line-up of participants from the most recent series of the BBC’s hit Saturday and Sunday night show who will twirl across the UK for the sparkle-filled shows.

Angela Scanlon said: “I could never have imagined just how much fun Strictly Come Dancing would be. I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to continue our amazing journey, performing in literal arenas with Carlos and all the gang! Let’s go!”

Annabel Croft commented: “I’m used to interviewing people in front of very large crowds, but to dance in arenas for many thousands of people is going to be something else.

"Dancing every week on the TV show has been such a joy, so I can’t wait for the magic of the tour and to experience it with my new tour partner, Graziano.”

Bobby Brazier added: “I love dancing and I love Strictly, so what better way to continue this brilliant experience than on the live tour!

"I’ve heard from Dianne what a blast everyone has on the road, so I can’t wait to perform with her for those huge arena crowds.”

The couples will be joined on tour by magnificent professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Robbie Kmetoni, Jake Leigh and Nancy Xu, bringing with them even more glitz and glamour to this supersized live show.

And let’s not forget the legendary Strictly TV judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood who are returning to their judging seats, and tour host, BBC Two’s Strictly - It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara.

For more details on ticket availability for the shows at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com