See Strictly professionals up close in theatre show

The dancers have won countless awards between them

The official Strictly The Professionals UK Tour is back for 2026 – and it’s dancing its way to Nottingham.

Theatregoers are promised an evening of “world-class dance, stunning choreography and glamorous costumes”, live and up-close from the 11 Strictly Professionals fresh from the latest series of the hit BBC show. The line-up features Australian Dancing With The Stars favourite and new Strictly dancer Julian Caillon, 11-time Italian Latin American Champion 2023 Strictly winner and 2024 finalist Vito Coppola, undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones, three-time Strictly finalist Gorka Márquez, four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk, Under 21 British National Champion and 2024 Strictly finalist Lauren Oakley, Polish Open Latin Champion and 2022 Strictly winner Jowita Przystał, 10-times Cyprus National Dance Champion Michelle Tsiakkas, American So You Think You Can Dance 2022 winner and new Strictly dancer Alexis Warr, World Junior Latin American Champion 2021 Strictly finalist Kai Widdrington, and World Latin Dance Championships Under 21 finalist Nancy Xu.

The dancers will be joined by a live band, powerhouse vocalists and a striking set.

Gorka Márquez said: “Speaking on behalf of all my fabulous fellow pros, we’re super excited to be heading out on tour next year with this great show! The audiences should be ready to have a fantastic time when they come to watch us across the UK because we are going to give them our best performance. We can't wait to hit the dance floor to entertain everyone. See you next year!”

The show comes to the Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday May 26. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.