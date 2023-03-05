Measuring seven metres in diameter, Gaia can be seen there from July 27 to August 13 and features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface. The artwork provides the opportunity to see our planet on this scale, floating in three-dimensions.

The installation creates a sense of the Overview Effect, which was first described by author Frank White in 1987.

Common features of the experience for astronauts are a feeling of awe for the planet, a profound understanding of the interconnection of all life, and a renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment.

Gaia is shown when it was at Liverpool Cathedral. Images by Gareth Jones

The artwork also acts as a mirror to major events in society. In light of the current Covid-19 pandemic, the artwork may provide the viewer with a new perspective of our place on the planet; a sense that societies of the Earth are all interconnected and that we have a responsibility toward one another. After the lockdown, there has been a renewed respect for nature.

The Revd Canon Paul Rattigan, Canon Missioner at Southwell Minster, explained: “Having experienced Gaia in two other cathedrals it is great to welcome it to Southwell.

"In his art, Luke creates an opportunity to stop and ponder on the amazing nature of creation, and earth in particular. As Christians, this encourages us to also reflect on our creator God and our partnership with God in caring for our planet.”

A specially-made surround sound composition by BAFTA award winning composer Dan Jones is played alongside the sculpture. In Greek Mythology, Gaia is the personification of the Earth.

Southwell Minster is to play host to Gaia during the summer holidays.

Tickets are on sale now from www.southwellminster.org/gaia

Glenn Formoy, head of marketing and events at the venue, said: "We’ve been trying for a few years to get one of Luke Jerram’s incredible installations at the Minster and we’re delighted to finally be able to do so. Having seen this up close at another cathedral, I know how much people will enjoy seeing this work of art. Tickets will sell fast so get in quick!”

The installation is created in partnership with the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), Bluedot and The UK Association for Science and Discovery Centres, with supporting partners Culture Liverpool and Liverpool Cathedral.

