Enjoy a performance by The History Of Soul at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Mansfield Palace Theatre, July 28.

Get ready for a sensational soul show when the Leeming Street-based venue hosts this popular touring show.

The History of Soul is a celebration of soul music through the decades.

Fans attending the event can look forward to a night transporting you through the greatest eras, featuring major hits made famous by such artists as Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Sam Cooke, Ray Charles, The Temptations and many more.

Rediscover the songs that shaped the music industry as we know it, with these Motown and Stax hits never sounding better.

A must-see for any fan of soul, experience this iconic music, brought back to life by an exceptional nine-piece band consisting of some of the finest musicians and performers from around the world.

Details: For more on tickets for the show, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

