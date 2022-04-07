Seriously good Phil Collins tribute show comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre

The top tribute show is not to be missed soon at the Leeming Street-based venue when it pays homage to the stunning musical back catalogue of Phil Collins.No gimmicks, wigs or gorilla suits… Just a genuine tribute to one of the biggest music artists of our times.Packed with hits and fan favourites, this two-hour extravaganza will take you back to Phil Collins in his heyday.Seriously Collins features the award-winning tribute to the man himself, Chris Hayward, and his world-class ten-piece band, including the Serious Horn Section.Phil Collins’s extensive catalogue has been meticulously studied and arranged to give the ultimate Phil Collins and Genesis experience.Featured songs include In The Air tonight, Another Day In Paradise, Easy Lover, Against All Odds, Invisible Touch, Follow You Follow Me, I Can’t Dance, Sussudio.