Sheffield and Nottingham shows are a must for Natasha Hemmings fans
Natasha Hemmings
Sheffield City Hall, January 19.
Cheshire-born Natasha Hemmings is not to be missed when she brings her latest tour to Sheffield in early 2022.At 14, Natasha auditioned for the prestigious Royal Northern College of Music. A student there for four years, Natasha was able to develop her technique and understanding of classical and operatic music whilst also exploring different genres.Emerging from the world of classical music, Natasha diversified her compositions while pursuing a parallel career as the reigning Miss England in 2015.Debut album Whispers included some of Natasha’s favourite classical songs which she interpreted and augmented with her own lyrics.For her second album, Natasha has delved even deeper, composing and arranging all but one of the tracks on Invisible, out early next year.
