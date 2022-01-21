Paul Carrack has shows lined up in Nottingham and Sheffield on his latest tour. (Photo credit: Nico Wills)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, March 18/Sheffield City Hall, March 19.

In more than 20 years of running his own record label and touring operation, Paul knows more than most about taking responsibility for his own career.So when lockdown cast its unwelcome shadow, one of Britain’s most distinguished and soulful singer-songwriters was ready with his response.The result is One On One, not just a masterful new addition to a body of work that runs to 18 solo studio albums packed with signature songs – never mind his classic recordings with Mike + the Mechanics, Squeeze, Ace and more, including The Living Years, Over My Shoulder, Silent Running, Tempted, How Long and so on.This is a record on which his imprint goes deeper than ever. Carrack not only wrote, played and recorded the whole thing, but this time, even mixed the album himself.

Details: For more go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.ukPhoto credit: Nico Wills

For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.