Ruth Goller’s latest album Skylla shines a long-awaited light on one of the most important musicians to have driven and revolutionised the UK jazz and improv scenes in recent years.The bassist, vocalist, composer, environmentalist and now solo artist, draws inspiration from deep within to create original and beautiful work.Hailed by the Guardian for her “thunderous bass-guitar hooks’, Goller helped lay the foundation for the UK’s jazz renaissance while playing in many of its most influential bands, from her years on stage with Acoustic Ladyland and Melt Yourself Down, to more recently Let Spin and Vula Viel, whilst performing and recording with the likes of Shabaka Hutchings, Mercury-Award nominee Kit Downes, Sam Amidon, Bojan Z, Marc Ribot, Rokia Traoré, and Paul McCartney.