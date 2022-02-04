Sheffield gig for Salvation Jayne is not to be missed
Salvation Jayne
Sheffield Record Junkee, March 19.
Salvation Jayne are all set to wreak havoc with their debut LP, A Mouthful Of Magnificent Spite, out on February 18, and will also be touring to promote its release.Riffy and anthemic with equal waves of melodic splendor, Salvation Jayne’s unruly display blends classic pop-punk tendencies with a brazen exhibit of unique flare.Drawing influence from a varied supply of eras and bands/artists alike, the differing tastes amongst the group provides the catalyst for the band’s edgy aesthetic and unparalleled sonic identity, equipped with tons of personality and auditory vigour.|The writing process of A Mouthful Of Magnificent Spite took around two years, following a unanimous approach where ideas were only used if all members were fully on board. They have combined fiery depictions and cerebral broodings on their debut album.