Hamlet: The Rest Is Silence

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, April 2025.

Recruitment is under way for performers to help present a community production at the Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham next year.TRCH is creating a new People's Theatre Company to present a production of Hamlet. This shortened new version of Shakespeare's longest play, entitled Hamlet: The Rest is Silence, will run at around 90 minutes.Directed by Rebecca Morris, it is part of the Royal Shakespeare Company's Shakespeare Nation project.

For this production, local people are invited to fill all the stage roles. Casting workshops will be held on July 8 (evening) and July 20 (daytime). No previous stage experience is necessary, but participants must be over 18. Those who would like to express an interest are invited to sign up now.

Rebecca Morris said: “Being part of the RSC's Shakespeare Nation throws open all kinds of incredible opportunities, and this one really is unique."

Once roles are filled, rehearsals will take place at the venue between September and April , primarily on evenings and weekends. Please note, participation will be voluntary and unpaid.

Details: For more see www.trch.co.uk