Funnyman Simon Day drops in at Nottingham Glee for an eagerly-awaited comedy show.

Nottingham Glee, October 5.

Best known as one of the stars of The Fast Show, Down The Line, Brian Pern, and Bellamy's People, Simon Day takes to the road this autumn with his new show Simon Day and Friends.

On a tour that runs from September to November and stretches across the length and breadth of England and Scotland, Day is accompanied by a rich array of some of his most loved and instantly recognisable characters.

Most Popular

These include the blazer wearing music hall legend Tommy Cockles, the acclaimed Yorkshire poet Geoffrey Allerton, unlikely eco-warrior Dave Angel and the possibly reformed violent criminal Tony Beckton.Simon is one of the country’s most gifted character comedians.

His entertaining and enlightening memoir, Comedy and Error, was published in 2012 and he has had two series of The Simon Day Show on Radio 4.

Other acting appearances include Jonathan Creek, Shakespeare In Love, Holby City and Skins.

Details: For more, see www.glee.co.uk/nottingham