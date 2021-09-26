Sinfonia Viva to see out the year in style at Royal Concert Hall
Sinfonia Viva’s New Year’s Eve Gala
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 31, 6pm.
Sinfonia Viva are back to put the glamour, glitz and flare back into New Year’s Eve again with another one of their popular annual gala performances.A night of classical and popular favourites from the Grammy-nominated awaits for their fans in the area.Join the orchestra for an evening of beauty, spectacle and theatricality that will include a selection of well-loved show tunes, seminal pieces of classical music, and much more.And of course New Year’s Eve wouldn’t be the same without a selection of favourites from Strauss to whisk you away to the opulent Viennese ballrooms.Led by conductor Nicholas Kok, the orchestra will be joined by Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, from Nottingham’s famous musical family, as soloist in a show stopping rendition of Rachmaninov’s much-loved Piano Concerto No.2.