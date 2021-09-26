Sinfonia Viva to see out the year in style at Royal Concert Hall

See Sinfonia Viva in their traditional New Year's Eve Gala Concert at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 31, 6pm.

Sinfonia Viva are back to put the glamour, glitz and flare back into New Year’s Eve again with another one of their popular annual gala performances.A night of classical and popular favourites from the Grammy-nominated awaits for their fans in the area.Join the orchestra for an evening of beauty, spectacle and theatricality that will include a selection of well-loved show tunes, seminal pieces of classical music, and much more.And of course New Year’s Eve wouldn’t be the same without a selection of favourites from Strauss to whisk you away to the opulent Viennese ballrooms.Led by conductor Nicholas Kok, the orchestra will be joined by Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, from Nottingham’s famous musical family, as soloist in a show stopping rendition of Rachmaninov’s much-loved Piano Concerto No.2.

For tickets, see www.trch.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.