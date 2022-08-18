Singing Fishermen are back at Hucknall's Arc Cinema - plus film times for the week ahead

Fishermen’s Friends: One and All (12A), joins the group following the unexpected success of their debut album No Hopers, Jokers and Rogues.

The film picks up the story almost a year later, finding them struggling with the pressures, pitfalls and temptations of their newfound fame, second album syndrome, and performing on the pyramid stage at Glastonbury.

Cast members James Purefoy, David Hayman, Dave Johns, Sam Swainsbury, Maggie Steed and Jade Anouka all return from the first film, along with Irish singer Imelda May in her acting debut.

Isabelle Fuhrman stars in the psychological thriller Orphan: First Kill. Photo: Getty Images

Also new this week is the psychological horror Orphan: First Kill (15) – the prequel the 2009 film Orphan.

After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, the deadly Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family, only to find herself up against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous ‘child’ at any cost."

Isabelle Fuhrman reprises her role from the first film as the sinister Esther.

Film times for the week (Friday, August 19 to Thursday, August 25):

BULLET TRAIN (15): Fri 15:20 20:35; Sat 17:15 20:00; Sun 17:45 20:30; Mon-Thu 17:00 20:35.

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS (PG): Fri 11:00 13:20; Sat 11:00 13:20 14:55; Sun-Thu 11:00 13:20 15:40.

DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO (12A): Fri & Sat 11:10 13:30 15:45; Sun 11:15 13:30 15:45; Mon-Thu 11:10 13:30 15:50.

FISHERMAN’S FRIENDS: ONE AND ALL (12A): Fri 12:50 15:15 18:15 20:30; Sat 13:15 15:40 18:05 20:30; Sun 13:15 17:40 20:05; Mon, Tue & Thu 13:15 15:40 18:05 19:40; Wed 13:15 15:40 18:05

MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF GRU (U): Fri 11:20 13:20 15:40; Sat & Sun 11:10 12:55 15:40; Mon-Thu 11:10 13:00 15:00

NOPE (15): Fri & Sat 17:40 20:20; Sun-Thu 18:00 20:40.

ORPHAN: FIRST KILL (15): Fri 18:00 20:20; Sat 18:15 20:30; Sun 18:15 20:25; Mon-Thu 18:20 20:30.

STAR TREK: THE MOTION PICTURE (1979): Fri 17:40; Sun 14:55; Wed 19:40

KIDS CLUB: FELIX AND THE HIDDEN TREASURE (PG): Fri-Thu 11:05.