Sir David Attenborough and latest Final Destination movie top the bill at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

For a contrast in new releases at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week, you’ll do well to get more opposing offerings than the legendary Sir David Attenborough and the latest installment in Final Destination horror franchise.

But that’s just what Hucknall film fans have as their new choices this week.

First up is Ocean with David Attenborough (PG) in which the celebrated broadcaster and filmmaker takes viewers on a breathtaking journey, showing there is nowhere more vital for our survival, more full of life, wonder, or surprise, than the ocean.

In the film, Sir David reveals how his lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery.

Ocean With David Attenborough is out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Other

Through spectacular sequences featuring coral reefs, kelp forests and the open ocean, Sir David shares why a healthy ocean keeps the entire planet stable and flourishing.

Also new this week is Final Destination: Bloodlines (15), in which a premonition saves a group of teenagers from a plane crash, only for them to find themselves being stalked by Death.

Film times for the week (Friday, May 9 to Thursday, May 15 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

A Minecraft Movie (PG): Fri, Mon & Tue 17:55; Sat & Sun 11:00, 13:25, 15:50, 18:15.

Bluey At The Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection (U): Sat 11:00,12:35; Sun 12:40.

Cruella (Live Action) (PG): Sat & Sun 14:10.

Final Destination: Bloodlines (15): Fri 19:00; Wed & Thu 15:20, 17:45, 20:30

Flow (U): Sun 10:45 (sensory screening).

Goldbeak (PG): Sat & Sun 13:05.

Nosferatu (15): Mon 20:00.

Ocean With David Attenborough (PG): Fri & Wed 15:00; Sat & Sun 15:15, 17:35; Mon 15:10, 17:50 (subtitled); Tue 15:10, 17:50; Thu 17:30.

Royal Ballet & Opera Live: Die Walkure: Wed 17:15.

Simply Red 40th Anniversary Tour – Live In Santiago: Thu 20:00.

Sinners (15): Fri 15:00, 20:15; Sat & Sun 17:00, 19:50; Mon & Tue 15:05, 20:15; Wed & Thu 20:10.

The Accountant 2 (15): Fri 15:45, 17:20; Sat & Sun 20:00; Mon 15:00, 17:25; Tue 15:00, 17:25, 20:05; Wed & Thu 17:20.

Thunderbolts* (12A): Fri, Mon & Tue 15:10, 18:00, 20:15; Sat & Sun 11:30, 14:20, 17:10, 20:00; Wed & Thu 15:00, 17:45, 20:10.

Until Dawn (15): Fri, Mon & Tue 20:45; Sat & Sun 20:35; Wed 15:00; Thu 15:10.

Kids Club: Dog Man (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: The Dam Busters (70th Anniversary) (PG): Thu 15:00.