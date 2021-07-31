Smash hit show Heathers The Musical is not to be missed

Heathers The Musical is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal later this year (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)

The visit will offer fans in the area a chance to see a show produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills.This high-octane black-comedy rock musical, based on one of the greatest cult teen films, is back with a bang!

Westerberg High’s Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody.

Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s hit musical adaptation enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York.

For tickets go to www.trch.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.