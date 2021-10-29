Snap up tickets soon to see new Ghostbusters movie at Hucknall's Arc Cinema - plus latest screening details

Ghostbusters Afterlife opens at Arc Cinema in Hucknall on November 18, complete with a visit by the Ecto-1 Cadillac.

In addition, tickets go on sale for the hugely anticipated film Ghostbusters Afterlife on Monday (Nov 1) so snap yours up sooner rather than later.

On Thursday, November 18, the day the new movie comes out, the Arc we will have the real Ecto-1 Cadillac from the film parked outside.

Only those with tickets to the event will be able to get up close with the car and even get a photo sat inside it!

Who you gonna call? The East Midlands Ghostbusters will put in a guest appearance at the Arc on November 18.

For £15.75, customers will not only be among the first in the world to see the new movie (which doesn’t come out in the US until the following day) but you will get a professional photo of you, the famous car, as well as the East Midlands Ghostbusters, who are coming to pose for photos.

Not only all of that, but customers with a ‘Fan Event’ ticket, on sale from November 1, also get an Ghostbusters Afterlife poster and stickers, plus the Arc has 20 exclusive gift packs direct from Sony Pictures in LA and will be raffling them off on the night.

Arc manager Mark Gallagher explained: “I’m so excited about this event, I’ve been planning it for months.

"There aren’t many Ecto-1 cars in the UK so the fact we’ve secured one on the day the new film comes out should tell you how long ago I booked it… I got in there first!

They're back! Don't miss Ghostbusters Afterlife at Hucknall's Arc Cinema soon.

"Our No Time To Die midnight screening casino event was such a success and our Short Circuit 35th Anniversary screening in December sold out in a day, so I’m really hoping I can make it three for three.

"The original Ghostbusters films were my favourite as a kid and now I’m older I appreciate them in a whole other way. I’ve been following the making of the new film and I couldn’t be more excited, it’s getting great reviews, which is really going to help ticket sales, of course.”

For more, go to https://hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/

Meanwhile, film screenings at the Arc for Friday, October 29 to Thursday, November 4, are:

CLIFF RICHARD: THE GREAT 80 TOUR: Sat 14:30

DUNE (12): Fri 13:00 18:15; Sat 13:15 17:45 20:50; Sun 13:30 15:35 17:30 20:45; Mon-Wed 13:55 17:00 20:05; Thu 12:55 17:30

HALLOWEEN KILLS (18): Fri 18:25; Sat 17:25 18:20; Sun 18:35; Mon-Wed 17:40; Thu 18:00

HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILSOPHER’S STONE (PG): Fri 19:40; Sat 15:20

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO (18): Fri 18:50 21:15; Sat 18:30 20:55; Sun 18:35 20:30; Mon-Wed 18:05 20:35; Thu 20:15

MY NIECE’S BIG FAT DELHI WEDDING (TBC); Thu 18:45 19:15

NO TIME TO DIE (12A): Fri 13:00 15:40 20:35; Sat 11:00 15:15 20:30; Sun 17:15 20:35; Mon-Wed 14:25 19:55; Thu 14:45 16:00

RON’S GONE WRONG (PG): Fri 11:10 13:25 16:10; Sat-Sun 11:05 13:20; Mon-Wed 13:45 15:45; Thu 13:50 15:10

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 (PG): Fri 11:05 13:30 15:35; Sat 11:05 13:10; Sun 11:05 13:10 15:10; Mon-Wed 13:40; Thu 13:05

THE ADDAMS FAMILY (PG); Fri-Sun 11:00

THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS (PG): Fri 11:10 16:00; Sat 12:55; Sun 11:15 13:00; Mon-Wed 16:05; Thu 16:10