Something for everyone as Nottingham Playhouse announces new season treats

Get your tickets nice and early for shows in the autumn season at Nottingham Playhouse.

Zak Ford-Williams takes the lead in Tom Wright’s challenging play, The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man (running from September 16 to October 7).

This European premiere of a new production of the play imagines an alternative to what we think we know of the Elephant Man.

Arriving from his East Midlands beginnings in a London thick with the grime of industrialisation, Joseph Merrick is an anomaly. In a city that values productivity and excess, full of factories that churn out uniformity, there is no place for a unique being like him.

Mark Gatiss’s celebrated adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story, returns (October 27 to November 18) with a new cast.

Directed by Adam Penford, the story stays true to the spirit of the original novel by Charles Dickens.

The acclaimed production first premiered at Nottingham Playhouse in 2021, transferred to London’s Alexandra Palace Theatre, and was then released in a filmed version in UK cinemas in 2022 and shown on BBC4 over the Christmas period.

Once again, Nottingham Playhouse is inviting people to enjoy Shakespeare and silliness in the sunshine. In a co-production with Lakeside Arts, this year the riotous classic Twelfth Night will be brought to vibrant life in Wellington Circus, just outside the Playhouse (July 19 to 29).

The Real and Imagined History Of The Elephant Man, written by Tom Wright

The show will also go on a schools and community tour around Nottinghamshire. Directed by Martin Berry, this family-friendly adaptation is just 90 minutes long and features a small, multi-talented cast.

Previously announced and already selling well, this year’s much-anticipated pantomime is the enchanting Cinderella.

In a show featuring more than its fair share of magic and fun, much-loved Playhouse dame John Elkington returns as one of the Ugly Sisters.

Expect superb live music, dazzling dance and comedy chaos, along with plenty of glamour and glitz during its run from December 1 to January 13.

Twelfth Night is this year's summer Shakespeare show to be performed outside the theatre and then on tour across Nottinghamshire.

Hansel and Gretel is the classic tale being brought to life for children aged 3 – 8 years this Christmas, the perfect introduction to live theatre.

A 50-minute-long adventure, full to the brim with music, magic and plenty of opportunities to join in, it’s in the welcoming Neville Studio from December 7 to 31.

The show is written and composed by local Nottingham creatives, following an open callout for writer, composer and director, as part of our Amplify programme to offer employment opportunities to local artists.

Adam Penford, artistic director of Nottingham Playhouse, said: “I’m thrilled with our 2023 autumn season. Stephen Bailey is a bold early-career director and his submission for the RTST award was powerful and ambitious, exciting the judging panel.

"Zak delighted our audiences in A Christmas Carol last year and now takes on this marathon leading role. Audiences have been asking us to revive Mark Gatiss’ beautiful adaptation of the Dickens classic since it premiered here in 2021, and the tale of humanity is more relevant than ever.

"We have been making a pantomime in-house at the Playhouse for decades now and it is firmly part of Nottingham’s Christmas celebrations. Cinderella is my favourite - full of great laughs, terrific baddies and magical transformation.”

Alongside Nottingham Playhouse productions is a compelling programme of drama, comedy, dance and entertainment shows. Amongst these, highlights include the renowned Complicité’s new work Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead (April 4 to 8) by Nobel-prize winning author Olga Tokarczuk; Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe present A Couple of Swells (May 5), an evening of classic songs with virtuoso piano playing and vocals; and Theatre Re present The Nature of Forgetting (May 9), a joyous piece about what is left when memory is gone.

All productions are now on priority sale to members, public booking opens March 31. Visit www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 941 9419.

