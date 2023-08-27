Something for everyone to enjoy at Nottingham's Nonsuch Studios this autumn

The Whispering Jungle will be performed at Nonsuch Studios on October 25 and 26. (Photo by Mark Kensett)

Nonsuch Studios, Nottingham.

Nottingham’s independent fringe theatre is excited to present its autumn season for 2023.

Packed with fringe theatre, plus local and international artists, and one-of-a kind children’s shows, Nonsuch Studios is continuing its outstanding work that is really putting Nottingham on the map as a home for the best, cutting-edge theatre and performance.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

The season of nearly 20 shows reflects Nonsuch Studios’ dedication to bringing the best of independent theatre to the Nottingham stage, from outstanding local artists to industry leading creators.

Highlights include: Eating Myself, a sensory experience by Peruvian actor Pepa Duarte that explores womanhood, body image, and tradition through the mouth watering flavours of traditional Peruvian cooking.

October sees Jack Boal’s drag comedy Thatcher-Rite taking to the Nonsuch Stage, inviting you to tea with the former PM, Margaret Thatcher.

Linus Karp returns with a bigger and better Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story, produced by Awkward Productions, which sold out its run in February due to its laugh out loud drag experience.

See Pepa Duarte's show Eating Myself at Nonsuch Studios on October 27.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nonsuch Studios’ unwavering commitment to local talent and artist development remains at the core of the programme with Bonfire by local playwright Simon Marshall coming in November and Nottingham-based drag queen Liv returning with jaw-dropping Cabaret Liberté returning in September, alongside many others.

For families, Nonsuch Studios will be inviting families to come and party at Grooving With Pirates, a jazz-infused adventure across the seven seas, while The Whispering Jungle, provides an opportunity for children with profound and multiple learning differences to experience incredible theatre through an ASMR filled, multi-sensory show.

Edward Boott, artistic director and CEO of Nonsuch Studios said: “We’re so excited for Autumn 2023. It is our biggest season to date with the broadest range of shows and artists we’ve ever presented.

"From cabaret to the best of fringe theatre, local artists and sellout shows, there really is something for everyone to have a great night out.

See Jack Boal's Thatcher-Rite at Nonsuch Studios on October 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With no ticket being more than £15 and our average ticket giving change from a tenner, we’re so proud to enable amazing theatre and arts experiences for people at affordable and accessible prices.”

For more, go to nonsuchstudios.co.uk