Soul sensation Kenny Thomas not to be missed at Royal Concert Hall later this year

Kenny Thomas

The multi-platinum selling and two-time Brit-Award nominated soul legend has announced his biggest ever UK tour, featuring The Soul-String Collective, celebrating the greatest hits from throughout his career which has seen him become a British soul music icon.

Following on from a run of sold-out dates in 2023, as well as his previously announced Him tour for early 2024, The Outstanding Greatest Hits tour will see Kenny celebrate more than three decades in music in a way he’s never performed live previously.Kenny said: “This Outstanding Greatest Hits tour is something really exciting for me as it’ll be the very first time these songs will have been performed live alongside an amazing live string section in some of the country’s most amazing venues.”