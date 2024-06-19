Sound of Oasis, Robbie Williams, Ed Sheeran, Amy Winehouse, Queen and more coming to Newstead Abbey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The biggest hits of some of music’s biggest names will be filling the air – in tribute form – at a brand new festival for Nottinghamshire at Newstead Abbey next month.

The Could Be Real Tribute Festival is being held in the stunning grounds of Lord Byron’s former home on Friday, July 5.

We’ve all got an artist or two who we wished we’d seen in their heyday.

Or even just a massive artist in their prime right now, but their tour dates just don’t align with our plans.

A stunning night of top tributes to some of music's biggest names is coming to Newstead Abbey. Photo: Submitted

Or maybe they do, but the tickets are a bit on the steep side.

This is where Could Be Real comes into play with tributes to 10 of the UK's biggest current chart-toppers and yesterday’s legends.

On the bill will be tributes to Oasis, Queen, Amy Winehouse, Ed Sheeran, Arctic Monkeys, Kings of Leon, Robbie Williams, Sam Fender, Pink and The Spice Girls.