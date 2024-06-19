Sound of Oasis, Robbie Williams, Ed Sheeran, Amy Winehouse, Queen and more coming to Newstead Abbey
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Could Be Real Tribute Festival is being held in the stunning grounds of Lord Byron’s former home on Friday, July 5.
We’ve all got an artist or two who we wished we’d seen in their heyday.
Or even just a massive artist in their prime right now, but their tour dates just don’t align with our plans.
Or maybe they do, but the tickets are a bit on the steep side.
This is where Could Be Real comes into play with tributes to 10 of the UK's biggest current chart-toppers and yesterday’s legends.
On the bill will be tributes to Oasis, Queen, Amy Winehouse, Ed Sheeran, Arctic Monkeys, Kings of Leon, Robbie Williams, Sam Fender, Pink and The Spice Girls.
Tickets are already selling fast – to get yours visit skiddle.com/festivals/could-be-real-tribute-festival-nottingham/?fbclid=
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.