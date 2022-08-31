Sound Of Springsteen will bring top tribute show to Mansfield Palace Theatre

See a performance of top tribute show The Sound Of Springsteen at Mansfield Palace Theatre in October.

Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 4.

Fans of Bruce Springsteen and his incredible musical back catalogue are going to love this top tribute show when it comes to the Leeming Street-based venue later in the year.

Formed in late 2017 from a passion for the work of ‘The Boss’, each member of this eight-piece band has a unique ability as a performer and an undeniable love of the music.

Most Popular

The band members have impressive references, listing UK tours alongside recordings with big names in the music industry on their CVs.

The band has made it clear that their passion for Springsteen outweighs all others so come along and join them for an evening guaranteed to be full of The Sound of Springsteen.

The show is packed with classic Springsteen songs from right across his stunning music career.

Details: For more on tickets go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk