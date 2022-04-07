Enjoy a performance by The Ibiza Orchestra later this year at Wollaton Park

After the excitement around the 2021 UK tour, performing at more than a dozen cities around the UK, the 2022 version is a definite must-see event.

The Ibiza Orchestra Live features a full live 26-piece orchestra, vocalists plus world-class DJs, performing a soundtrack that will transport listeners through three decades of iconic White Isle classics.

The orchestra night will also feature other warm-up and closing acts.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for Ibiza Orchestra Live said: “We’re delighted to bring the Ibiza Orchestra to Nottingham for our very first year hosted at Wollaton Hall and Deer Park.

"We hope that bringing this amazing event to Nottingham means more local businesses can be supported by bringing more people into the local area.”

For more about tickets, go to www.ibizaorchestralive.co.uk/nottingham