Sparkling entertainment in store at Nottingham Playhouse with A Couple Of Swells

A Couple Of Swells is to be performed at Nottingham Playhouse.

Nottingham Playhouse, May 5.

​In a musical match made in theatrical heaven, Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe are set to bring local audiences a new show, featuring some of their all-time favourite standards and some classic duets, sprinkled with heaps of panache and a whole lot of dazzle.

As part of a pre-West End, major UK tour, A Couple Of Swells will visit the venue soon.

Expect the Great American Song Book meets 1950s French Riviera chic, showcasing Joe’s virtuoso piano playing and Liza’s exquisite vocals.

A Couple Of Swells combines their unique talent, warmth, charm and wit, promising a beautifully crafted evening of music.

Liza and Joe collaborated during lockdown on the mesmerising track Bye Bye Blackbird.

Their recording received international acclaim and led to the creation of this show: a magical pairing celebrating some of the best music ever recorded.

These two super talents are ready to put their own contemporary spin on much-loved classics including That’s Entertainment and A Couple of Swells.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for the performance, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

