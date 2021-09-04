Sparkling Led Zep tribute band at the Diamond

Don't miss a visit to The Diamond by Letz Zep.

Letz Zep are arguably the best known tribute to Led Zeppelin and have written a page into the history of tribute bands with their achievements.

Formed by talented and respected musicians who are all true Zep fans with a strong musical pedigree, members have toured with artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, Roger Daltrey, Debbie Bonham, Steve Hackett, Dr Feelgood, Saxon and Uriah Heep.

Letz Zep cover the entire recording career of Led Zeppelin, from the haunting melody of Kashmir to the rockers such as Whole Lotta Love, the folksy acoustics such as Going to California to the classic Stairway to Heaven.

Support on the night comes from GG and The Hell Hounds. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12. Call the box office on 01623 456617 for availability.

