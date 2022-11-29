See John Elkington and co in this year's Nottingham Playhouse panto Dick Whittington.

Nottingham Playhouse, until January 14.

Written and directed by Playhouse artistic director Adam Penford, with set and costume design by Mark Walters and musical direction by John Morton, the show sees the return of panto favourite John Elkington, squeezing into an array of fabulous frocks to bring comedy chaos as Sarah The Cook.

Advertisement

He is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar as Dick Whittington, Rosanna Bates as Alice Fitzwarren, Christopher Chandler as King Rat, Danny Hendrix as Silly Billy, Ewan Ling as Tom The Cat, TJ Lloyd as Alderman Fitzwarren and Natalie Winsor as Fairy Bowbells.

Most Popular

Pack up your hanky and join the plucky hero and his trusty cat on their quest for fame and fortune.

This magical rags to riches tale takes us to London, where the streets are paved with gold, on to the High Seas, into battle with the evil King Rat and falling head over heels in love with his boss’s daughter Alice.

Advertisement

All the while the magical Bow Bells are whispering Dick Whittington’s destiny – to become Mayor of London!

Packed with the trademark dazzling dance, brilliant live music and swashbuckling adventure, as ever the Nottingham Playhouse panto promises a fantastic, festive family night out.

Advertisement

Nottingham Playhouse chief executive Stephanie Sirr said: “This year’s pantomime will be our sparkliest, funniest and most magical yet.

"Not only do we bring you the best performers from the West End and closer to home but we welcome back Uncle Johnnie on keys.

Advertisement

"He and the fantastic company will bring everyone together for a fabulous time with family and friends of all ages this Christmas.

"We will also be welcoming Santa to select performances and are pleased to offer a wide range of ticket prices from just £18 to make sure everyone can enjoy the adventures of Dick Whittington.”

Advertisement

Details: For more, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk