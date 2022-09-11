Highly acclaimed violinist Callum Smart will be the guest soloist in the latest concert from Nottingham Symphony Orchestra

In the attractive surroundings of St Mary’s Church in Nottingham city centre, the orchestra will be conducted by Derek Williams – embarking on his 40th year at the helm.

Highly acclaimed violinist Callum Smart will be the guest soloist in a performance of Glazunov’s tuneful Violin Concerto.

The rest of the concert features a trio of popular classics. NSO will be playing extracts from Grieg’s incidental music to Peer Gynt, including the much-loved Morning Mood and In The Hall Of The Mountain King.

You can also hear Khachaturian’s evergreen Adagio from Spartacus and Borodin’s energetic Second Symphony.

For more, see http://www.nottinghamsymphony.org.uk/