Sparkling show Coming To England is set to shine at Nottingham Theatre Royal

​Coming To England

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, January 28 to February 1.

The UK tour of the stage adaptation of Floella Benjamin’s much-loved and award-winning book will visit later this month.

This vibrant and energetic new play with music from Nicoll Entertainment and MAST Mayflower Studios tells Floella’s personal story of moving to England in the 1960s at the age of 10.

Coming to England is an inspiring tale about determination and perseverance from which hope and triumph emerge during the Windrush Generation and is being adapted for the stage by David Wood, one of the country’s leading writers and directors of plays and musicals for children.

At the age of just 10, Floella and her siblings left Trinidad and sailed alone to join their parents in England. But Floella’s excitement for her new life is short-lived, with her family subjected to racism and intolerance in 1960s London.

Guided by her mother, and working twice as hard as her classmates, Coming to England is a charming and optimistic play that tells the story of how a young Floella overcame adversity and grew to become Baroness Benjamin of Beckenham.

Details: For tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk

