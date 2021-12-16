Special promotion for Hucknall movie fans - plus film times for the week ahead at the Arc Cinema
Hucknall’s Arc Cinema is running a special promotion this weekend where, on Saturday and Sunday only, customers can buy two £20 gift cards for £30 – saving them £10.
These can be bought in the cinema or online at https://hucknall.arccinema.co.uk.
The gift cards have no expiry date and can be used to purchase tickets, snacks, drinks or anything the cinema sells.
Film times from Friday, December 17 to Thursday, December 23 are:
A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS (U): Sat-Tue 15.25.
CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG (PG): Fri 14:50; Sat-Tue 11:05 13:20; Wed & Thu 10:35 15:00.
ELF (PG): Sat-Thu 17:55.
ENCANTO (PG): Fri 12:35, Sat 13:10, Sun 10:30 (sensory); Mon & Tue 13:10; Wed & Thu 12:45.
GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE (12A): Sat-Tue 15:25 17:55; Sun 17:55 (sensory).
HOME ALONE (PG): Sat-Thu 15:40.
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (12A): Fri 12:55 14:10 16:05 17:00 17:20 19:15 20:10 20:30; Sat & Sun 11:05 12:35 14:15 17:25 20:00 20:25 20:35; Mon & Tue 11:05 12:25 14:15 17:25 20:20 20:35 20:40; Wed & Thu 11:05 12:40 14:15 17:25 20:00.
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS (15): Wed & Thu 10:45 13:35 16:25 19:20 20:30.
WEST SIDE STORY (12A): Fri 13:50 17:00 20:10; Sat & Sun 17:35 20:40; Mon & Tue 17:35 20:25; Wed & Thu 17:05 20:10.
KIDS CLUB: RON’S GONE WRONG (PG): Sat-Tue 11:00; Wed & Thu 10:30.
CHRISTMAS EVE
A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS (PG): 12:45.
CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG (PG): 10:35 13:00.
DIE HARD (15): 15:05.
ENCANTO (PG): 12:40.
PADDINGTON (PG): 11:00.
RON’S GONE WRONG (PG): 10:30.
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (12A): 14:55.
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS (15): 11:45 14:55.
WEST SIDE STORY (12A): 14:40.
BOXING DAY
CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG (PG): 15:00 17:55.
DIE HARD (15): 20:00.
ENCANTO (PG): 12:40.
PADDINGTON (PG): 12:50.
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (12A): 13:30 14:50 16:45 19:30.
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS (15): 13:50 16:35 19:50.