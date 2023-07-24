Check out a gig by Gitkin at Nottingham Bodega later in the year. (Photo by Carol C)

Nottingham Bodega, September 15.

​Nottingham Bodega, September 25.

The Grammy nominated producer is a multi-instrumentalist performer hailing from New York City whose latest release is the album Nowhere To Go But Everywhere.With elements of Peruvian chicha, Saharan tuareg, Cuban son montuno, and psych-rock, Gitkin

draws from styles around the world to create his own essence.

With more than 10 million total streams and 50,000 followers across all socials, Gitkin’s artistic voice is resonating with fans.

“The album was recorded in my studio in the thick of the pandemic,” Gitkin said on the making of the record.“Though I try to think as little as possible when I’m creating, I was reflecting on a particular phase of my life in my early 20s. I was hitchhiking around the country, meditating, generally seeking adventure and something sacred. Somehow the essence crept into the record.”

Details: For more, see bodeganottingham.com