Spectacular choral concert will see Notts groups come together at Southwell Minster

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
​Southwell Minster, Saturday, November 18.

Nottinghamshire music groups will be joining forces for an eagerly-awaited performance of Verdi’s epic Requiem in the magnificent surroundings of the Minster.

Southwell Choral Society, Nottingham Symphony Orchestra, Burton Joyce Choral Society and Ryton Chorale will play this choral classic, one of the most famous in the repertoire.

    The concert gets under way at 7.30pm and will be conducted by Paul Provost.

    The Requiem was written in 1874 by Verdi, who was one of the foremost operatic composers of his – or any – age.

    It is a full-blooded work full of dramatic passages, none more so than the famous Dies Irae section which has featured on the soundtracks of so many films and TV programmes over the years.

    Details: For more on how to get tickets for the concert, you can call the Cathedral Shop on 01636 812933.

