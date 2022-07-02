Spectacular shows in store as stars line-up to appear at Splendour 2022 later this month

There will be so much to enjoy at this year's two-day Splendour Festival at Wollaton Hall

The event is to take place in the spectacular grounds of Wollaton Hall on July 23 and 24.

The festival is bouncing back bigger than ever since its last outing three years ago, with the organiser earlier this year revealing it will be expanding the music festival to include a second day of great acts.

Splendour is already stacked out with headliners serving up contemporary and classic hits galore, with Razorlight, The Vamps, Ocean Colour Scene, Happy Mondays, Belinda Carlisle adding to the packed line-up.

Now the eclectic mix of entertainment on show around the festival, as well as on the dedicated fringe stage, has been revealed.

Everything from stilt walkers and live poetry to yoga and a cappella performances make up the fantastic fringe line up.

Nottingham School of Samba will bring some carnival noise and colour across both days, Bamalamasingsong will have the crowd singing their hearts out, and Salsa Bae will be teaching some Latin dance moves.

Festival regular and everyone’s favourite agony aunt Mrs Green will be back dispensing her wisdom and entertaining the crowds while award-winning music collective Fat Digester will bring the party vibes with their mix of funk, soul, jazz and hip-hop.

The University of Nottingham a cappella group Radio Octave perform in competitions and events all over the UK and are releasing an album this summer, so come and see what this talented group has to offer.

The Edi Johnston Bit brings props, jokes, quizzes, audience participation and bingo to a daft experience going beyond just singing some songs.

The two-day festival also hosts stand-up aces on the Comedy Stage, including ‘2021 British Comedian of the Year’ finalist Lindsey Santoro, Britain’s Got Talent stars Micky P Kerr, Steve Royle and Daliso Chaponda, award-winning Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre, as well as Susan Murray.

Across the site, there will be an array of food and drink vendors, with a wide variety of choices from burgers, ice cream, pizzas, fish and chips, vegan, veggie and healthy food offering, as well as a number of beer tents. Experience the very best of local including award winning fine dining Indian cuisine at MemSaab, indulge on Nottingham Farmed Gourmet Burgers, pick up a delicious sushi bowl from Pokewaves, and Nottingham reared Hog and Roast, all washed down with a tasty unique blend of 200 Degrees coffee from one of Boxed Drinks’ unique mobile bars, fitted in repurposed vehicles.

There are also trade stalls selling everything from Caribbean arts and crafts, novelty jewellery for children, clothing and accessories, hair braiding, plus festival body art. Families can also enjoy a funfair, as well as the kids' area and entertainers out and about in the crowd.

Weekend tickets start from £85 for adults, with day tickets priced at £56. Accompanied children aged 10 and under go free, and Nottingham City residents are eligible for a discount. VIP options are also available across all ticket types.

Tickets can be purchased from splendourfestival.com