​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, September 2.

Don’t leave it too late to get your tickets to enjoy a performance of Cirque: The Greatest Show at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall later in the year.

You won’t want to miss the award-winning, smash-hit circus musical that offers fun for all the family.

It’s time to step into the light. Escape for a night like no other, in a world where the very best of musical theatre showstoppers meet a jaw-dropping circus spectacular.

This is a world that explodes into colour as everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway hits combine with breath-taking, amazing aerialists, incredible contortionists, and thrilling feats of agility and flair.

It’s the new variety spectacular everyone is talking about for 2023. . . Welcome to Cirque: the award-winning, smash-hit sensation that is fun for all the family.

Let the music lift you on a truly wondrous journey bursting with kaleidoscopic colour.

Stars of the West End combine with incredible circus performers as the biggest hits from your favourite theatre shows are brought to the stage in unique, spellbinding style.

Details: Get your tickets to see Cirque by going to www.trch.co.uk or by calling the box office on 0115 9895555.