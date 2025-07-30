Spend an uplifting afternoon singing with John Rutter

Sir John's music has featured in a number of British royal occasions

Much-loved British composer John Rutter is returning to Nottingham for a sixth year with his popular choral singing workshop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lovers of singing who can read what the organisers describe as “a bit” of music are invited to take part in an afternoon of choral music to lift the spirits. The music will be a mixture of old and new, including some of Sir John’s own popular choral works.

Sir John’s compositions, including such concert-length works as Requiem, Magnificat, Mass of the Children, The Gift of Life and Visions, are performed around the world. His music has featured in a number of British royal occasions, including the two most recent royal weddings. He edits the Oxford Choral Classics series, and, with Sir David Willcocks, co-edited four volumes of Carols for Choirs. In 1983 he formed his own choir the Cambridge Singers, with whom he has made numerous recordings, and he appears regularly in several countries as guest conductor and choral ambassador. He was knighted in the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music scores will be provided on the day, and there will be tea, coffee and biscuits served in the interval, all part of the ticket price.

The proceeds will help support asylum seekers and refugees through Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Refugee Forum.

Come and Sing with Sir John Rutter takes place at the Royal Concert Hall on Sunday February 15, 2026, starting at 2pm.

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.