Spine chilling tale as The Wicked Lady's ghostly story hits stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Don't miss The Wicked Lady at Nottingham Theatre Royal later this year.

Nottingham Theatre Royal, September 21 to 24.

You can look forward to having your spine chilled at the Nottingham Theatre Royal with this production.

Brace yourselves for the ghost story experience of the year. Flickering from within the tree-line, a single lamp burns in one upstairs window of an otherwise long-abandoned house.

The chilling disappearance of a young child is what leads to Alice Beaumont being thrown into this isolated place, shrouded in secrecy and troubled by rumours of a ghostly past.

Does the house itself hold the secret or has Alice unlocked something even more unsettling?

The crying winds of this terrifying ghost story become even more haunting when Alice finds herself trapped in the undeniable feeling that although she is far away from anyone else, she is almost certainly never alone.

Following sold out performances in Birmingham last year, The Wicked Lady now embarks on its first national tour.

Look over your shoulder as you try to sever the grip of The Wicked Lady in a spine-chilling theatrical experience.

Details: To get your tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk