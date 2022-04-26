SPINN will be in action soon at Nottingham Bodega (Photo credit: Barnaby Fairley)

Support on the night comes from Overpass and The Crying Violets.

Drawing inspiration from Buddhist teachings and the hopeful attitude of frontman Johnny Quinn, SPINN have returned with their s second album Outside Of The Blue, out now via Modern Sky UK.

The band recently released its title track as a teaser. Johnny says: "Outside Of The Blue acts as a lynchpin sonically and thematically.

"Written in the immediate aftermath of a panic attack, following a drive down to Birmingham to work on the album, the lyrics poured out in just half an hour. Instead of embodying that place of anguish, it’s filled with light and an appreciation of unconditional love.

“It’s about how appreciative you become of the good things in life when you realise you have them, and how you’d do anything for that.”

For more, see https://www.bodeganottingham.com/