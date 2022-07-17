Anne Marie is among the headliners at Splendour Festival 2022

Thousands are expected at Nottingham’s biggest summer party to see headliners Richard Ashcroft, Anne-Marie, Supergrass, Craig David presents TS5, The Human League, performing in the spectacular grounds of Wollaton Hall, Nottingham, on July 23 and 24.

The festival is back for the first time in three years, now expanded to take place across two spectacular days.

Splendour is stacked out with headliners serving up contemporary and classic hits galore, with Razorlight, The Vamps, Ocean Colour Scene, Happy Mondays, Belinda Carlisle part of the packed line-up.

The festival boasts a really eclectic mix of entertainment, taking in everything from stilt walkers and live poetry to yoga and a cappella performances, making up the fantastic fringe line-up.

Nottingham School of Samba will bring some carnival noise and colour across both days, Bamalamasingsong will have the crowd singing their hearts out, and Salsa Bae will be teaching some Latin dance moves with their entertaining and uplifting Latin fusion dance classes.

Festival regular and everyone’s favourite agony aunt Mrs Green will be back dispensing her wisdom and entertaining the crowds while award winning music collective Fat Digester will bring the party vibes with their mix of funk, soul, jazz and hip-hop.

The University of Nottingham a cappella group Radio Octave perform in competitions and events all over the UK and are releasing an album this summer, so come and see what this talented group has to offer.

Supergrass are heading for this year's Splendour Festival

The two-day festival also hosts laugh out loud comedians on the Comedy Stage, including ‘2021 British Comedian of the Year’ finalist Lindsey Santoro, Britain’s Got Talent stars Micky P Kerr, Steve Royle and Daliso Chaponda, the award winning Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre, as well as Susan Murray.

Across the site, there will be an array of food and drink vendors.

There are also a number of trade stalls selling everything from Caribbean arts and crafts, novelty jewellery for children, clothing and accessories, hair braiding, plus festival body art. Families can also enjoy a funfair, as well as the kids' area and entertainers out and about in the crowd.

Organisers DHP Family’s director of live, Anton Lockwood said: “We’re bringing Splendour back bigger and better than ever before so that the people of Notts are guaranteed an epic weekend.”

Check out Craig David at Splendour Festival 2022

For ticket options and availability, you can head to splendourfestival.com for more information.