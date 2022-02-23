Anne-Marie is among the many music stars lined up for this year's two-day Splendour festival in Nottingham.

For its first outing in three years, the festival at Wollaton Hall in Nottingham will be taking place on July 23 and 24 and features star names such as Richard Ashcroft, Melanie C, Supergrass, The Human League, Happy Mondays, The Vamps, Belinda Carlisle and many more.

With double the stage time, the line-up for Nottinghamshire’s biggest music festival is stacked out with headliners serving up contemporary and classic hits.

Craig David joins the Saturday bill while Anne-Marie, The Human League and Razorlight lead the way on Sunday’s Main Stage. Ocean Colour Scene and Happy Mondays are the latest additions to the Sunday Confetti Stage.

Richard Ashcroft first shot to acclaim with The Verve, one of the most innovative and spellbinding bands on the British pop scene.

Their all-conquering third album Urban Hymns spawned classic hits such as Bitter Sweet Symphony, ‘The and led to Ashcroft winning The Ivor Novello Songwriter Of The Year Award.

He has since carved out an illustrious solo career.

Headlining on Sunday is Anne-Marie, whose striking voice first hit the music radar when she guested on tracks by Rudimental and went on to score a number one hit as the main vocalist on Clean Bandit’s worldwide number one single, Rockabye.

Richard Ashcroft (Photo credit: Robin Pope)

Recently seen performing live on The Brits along with Adele and Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie can also be seen as a coach on The Voice UK.

Famed R&B singer Craig David joins Britpop legends Richard Ashcroft and Supergrass with his ‘Presents TS5’ show for the Main Stage on Saturday, and is currently enjoying a well-deserved comeback.

The Human League - who last played the festival in 2016 - join the Sunday bill.

They are a legendary band with an outstanding back catalogue stretching back more than 40 years.

Craig David is among the many big names who you can enjoy at this year's Splendour festival at Wollaton Park

Making up the trio of Main Stage headliners on the second day is Razorlight, performing as their original line-up after a decade-long hiatus, to bring a set of rock ‘n’ roll live energy.

Also confirmed for the first day are Tori Sheard, Jerub, The Selecter and Sleeper while Melanie C, Ocean Colour Scene, Happy Mondays and Beka are on Sunday’s bill.

Weekend tickets are £85 for adults, with day tickets priced at £56.

Accompanied children aged 10 and under go free, and Nottingham City residents are eligible for a discount.

Tickets can be purchased from splendourfestival.com

