Squire Performing Arts Centre springs into action with a new season for all tastes

Eliza Carthy is one of the major names in the new season at the Squire Performing Arts Centre.

The Squire Performing Arts Centre is a versatile space for the performing arts, providing a platform for all generations to explore the arts.

Anita Bush, the Squire PAC’s theatre manager said: “Last season saw a turning point for Squire PAC, from becoming ‘Nottingham’s best kept secret’ to a ‘go to venue’.

"We welcomed so many new visitors, and received so many wonderful comments not only about our venue and what we offer, but also our fantastic staff team.”

Among the forthcoming highlights are celebrated comedian Justin Moorhouse who visits with his new stand-up show, Stretch and Think, on February 18.

Justin is back in a new show that may contain: yoga, getting older, Madonna, shoplifters, Labradoodles, middle-aged cyclists, running, not drinking, funerals – and he’s got a new suit. Come along - it’ll be fun!

Squire welcomes climber Pete Whittaker on February 29 with his talk Fine Lines. Pete delves into the intricacies of free solo climbing, leading audiences on a narrative spanning from his initial experiences soloing to his monumental 800m big wall free solo ascent of Kjerag in Norway.

March sees the return of audience favourite, Alfie Moore (March 2) with his new show A Face for Radio.

Comedian Justin Moorhouse will appear at The Squire Performing Arts Centre soon.

This is the true story of ‘Fair Cop’ Alfie’s big plan to transition from the BBC radio waves to TV star. Could it be done?

April sees the arrival of one of the UK’s leading folk musicians, Eliza Carthy (with support from

Jenn Reid) on April 12.

As the daughter of folk legends Martin Carthy and Norma Waterson, Eliza grew up immersed in the world of traditional music and from an early age was championed by John Peel, Andy Kershaw and Billy Bragg.

Check out a performance from Good Habits at the Squire later in the spring.

Eliza has performed and recorded around the world with a diverse array of artists including Paul Weller, Patrick Wolf, and Jarvis Cocker.

Looking for a show to enthral the kids? Then why not bring them along to Spotlight Theatre’s Disney’s Frozen Jr on April 19 to 21?

Based on the 2018 Broadway and West End musical, it features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway and West End production.

Finally, May sees the arrival of UK folk-fusion Good Habits (May 23), one of the most exciting new folk duos to come out of the UK.

To find out more about the full programme of work, you can visit www.squirepac.co.uk