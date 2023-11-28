​As we head towards the winter months, comedy fans in the area will be glad to know that there is a lot of laughter to look forward at Notts venues in 2024.

See Tom Allen in his latest stand-up show at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall.

​Tom Allen is an increasingly familiar face on our TV screens and the actor-turned-stand-up comedian will be treading the boards at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on May 11 with his latest live show, Completely.

Tom has finally moved out of his parents’ house, which has been great news for him, good news for department stores and even better news for his latest stand-up tour as he’s eager to share his life updates, get your opinions on his vegetable patch and delve into the protocol of inviting friends with children for dinner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With his signature acerbic wit and riotous storytelling, Tom is the host of The Apprentice: You’re Fired and co-hosts Cooking With The Stars, Like Minded Friends and is also a regular on Bake Off: An Extra Slice and There’s Something About Movies.

Most Popular

For ticket availability, you can check www.trch.co.uk

Rising stand-up star Geoff Norcott is visiting Mansfield Palace Theatre on February 14 with his new live show Basic Bloke.

As well as casting his everyman eye over what's happening in wider society, Geoff is trying to unpick what's happening with your average bloke. Remember them?

It’s been a rough couple of years for blokes. Toxic masculinity has grabbed all the headlines and ruined it for your standard model, who have been put under the microscope like never before.

Michael McIntyre will make his latest visit to the area in the live show Macnificent!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking up his own bloke’s-eye-view, Geoff can see that, despite the social media vortex, your man in the street, average Joe, and man on the Clapham Omnibus just keeps plodding on.

A kindly and funny stock-take of both himself and his fellow man, Basic Bloke unlocks some of the more complicated behaviour of your husbands, dads and brothers.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Finally Michael McIntyre is back on stage with his brand new show Macnificent! It will be performed at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham from March 8 to 10.

Geoff Norcott is to perform his latest show Basic Bloke at Mansfield's Palace Theatre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Much has happened in the five years since his last tour and Michael will be making mirth from the madness of it all. Michael is the host of two of the BBC's most successful entertainment shows, the BAFTA-winning Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel, which he devised and also hosts for NBC in America.

His previous tours have sold more than four million tickets and broken box office records around the world.

For more on ticket availability for the shows, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.