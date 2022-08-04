Star duo Aled Jones and Russell Watson will be in fine voice Nottingham concert

Russell Watson and Aled Jones

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 5.

Two of the nation’s most treasured artists, Aled and Russell have achieved tremendous successes between them, from prestigious awards to record-breaking chart sales.

They will reunite for Christmas 2022 with a new album. Performing together again following a three-year hiatus, the powerhouse duo will also embark on a UK tour.

Christmas With Aled and Russell features new recordings of universally beloved Christmas songs, including traditional carols such as O Holy Night, O Little Town of Bethlehem and In The Bleak Midwinter, alongside festive favourites including White Christmas, Little Drummer Boy, and Mistletoe and Wine.

The duo will record the album later this year and it will be produced by long-term collaborator Ian Tilley.The album is also set to feature a special rendition of Walking In The Air, released by then boy soprano Aled in 1985. The duo will record this iconic track together for the album.

Russell Watson said : “I hope Christmas With Aled and Russell is on all of your Christmas lists, and I can’t wait to see you all on tour throughout November and December!”

Details: For more, see www.trch.co.uk