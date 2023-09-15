News you can trust since 1904
Star performer Beverley Knight is heading for the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham

Don't miss a live show by soul sensation Beverley Knight when she appears at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 24.
By Steve Eyley
Published 16th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Hands up if you're going to see Beverley Knight's forthcoming Nottingham tour date?Hands up if you're going to see Beverley Knight's forthcoming Nottingham tour date?
One of the UK’s most consistent artists for almost three decades, this latest tour is celebrating both her incredible career over the years and also marks her milestone 50th birthday.

Back together with her live band, fans in the area can expect a fun-filled night where she will perform all of her classic hits, along with new songs.

In recent years, Wolverhampton-born Knight has forged a formidable parallel career in theatre.

    Her West End debut was the starring role in The Bodyguard, followed by leading the Tony winning Memphis The Musical.

    At the request of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber she joined the cast of Cats, playing the iconic role of Grizabella.

    For more on ticket availability to see Beverley Knight appear at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

