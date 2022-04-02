Star siblings Haim to bring latest tour to Motoropoint Arena Nottingham

Following the release of their critically acclaimed third studio album Women In Music Pt. III, Haim are playing a string of rescheduled headline dates later this year, including a visit to Nottingham. The One More Haim Tour will see the band performing their biggest UK shows to date. It will be a welcome and long-awaited return for the Californian sisters, who sold out Alexandra Palace twice the last time they were on these shores and were set to headline Latitude festival this summer before the coronavirus crisis forced its cancellation.Special guest for the Nottingham visit will be Georgia.WIMPIII topped the UK album chart upon release and the new record has been welcomed with an outpouring of critical acclaim and rave reviews.