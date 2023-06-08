Alfie Boe is to sing at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield later this year.

​Sheffield City Hall, September 27/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 6.

The popular tenor will bring his latest nationwide UK tour to two venues in the area this autumn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From leading the cast of Les Misérables – which received a Grammy nomination for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’ – and three sold-out solo UK tours, Boe has always strived to bring great music to different audiences.

Most Popular

His career exploded in 2002 when director Baz Luhrmann cast him in a lead role in the acclaimed Broadway revival of La Bohème. Alfie's powerhouse performance brought him a Tony award and marked his arrival on the international scene.

Alfie led the cast of Les Misérables as Jean Valjean in the West End and played the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway.

Alfie is also a platinum, multi-million-selling recording artist, with four top ten solo albums, and three number one albums with Michael Ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Details: For ticket availability, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk