See Nottingham's very own Isata Kanneh-Mason during the 2022-2023 Nottingham Classics season (Photo by Robin Clewley)

A fittingly spectacular programme to take place at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham will celebrate both the 40th anniversary of the venue itself and the Hallé’s 20th anniversary as Nottingham Classics’ resident orchestra.

Booking is now open and tickets are £11.50 - £38.50 for the orchestral series and £12 for the Sunday Piano Series.

Full details of all concerts can be found at trch.co.uk/nottinghamclassics.

The season will see the first appearance of John Wilson’s hand-picked Sinfonia of London, whose acclaimed recordings have achieved an unprecedented hat-trick of consecutive wins in the BBC Music Magazine Awards.

Their concert on December 4 is the gala event to mark the Royal Concert Hall’s 40th anniversary and features former BBC Young Musician of the Year winner, pianist Martin James Bartlett.

Nottingham pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason makes her concerto debut for Nottingham Classics with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra on November 16.

Her sister Jeneba makes a double appearance, performing in the Sunday Piano Series on January 15 and then joining the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra on May 24 for a concert exploring the music of the pioneering African-American composer Florence Price.

Star conductor John Wilson returns for the 2022-2023 Nottingham Classics season.

The Hallé opens the series – and celebrates its 20th anniversary in Nottingham – on October 7 with Rachmaninov’s epic Third Piano Concerto and Richard Strauss’s massive semi-autobiographical tone poem, Ein Heldenleben, and finishes the season on June 30, 2023, with Stravinsky’s earth-shattering ballet score The Rite of Spring.

Masterworks from Shostakovich, Rachmaninov, Walton and Dvořak ensure ample symphonic thrills and there’s a stellar line-up of soloists to admire, including violinists Maxim Vengerov and James Ehnes, pianists Stephen Hough and Pavel Kolesnikov, and guitarist Sean Shibe.

The 2022-2023 season features three exciting young female conducting talents in Tabita Berglund (The Hallé, April 1), Eva Ollikainen (Iceland Symphony Orchestra, April 26) and Delyana Lazarova (The Hallé, June 30). Female composers also have a greater presence, with five concerts in the series including their music.

In addition to the main orchestral series, the Hallé will be offering a couple of orchestral pops events, with its Christmas Concert on December 14 and an all-Italian concert mixing film, operatic and orchestral music on March 16. Tickets for that one include a free Cornetto!

Tabita Berglund (Photo credit: Nikolaj Lund)