Stars and county folk start countdown to Nottingham Castle's re-opening later this month

Comments are from community heroes, excited residents, and Nottingham’s famous faces including:

Vicky McClure

The Kanneh-Mason family

Nottinghamshire's very own star actor Vicky McClure has appeared in one of the videos.

LadBaby (the Hoyle family)

Councillor David Mellen, Leader of the Council

Roger Henry, CEO of Real Talk TV

Marcellus Baz BEM, former Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero winner

Luke Fletcher, Notts Country Cricket Club player

John McGovern, former Captain of Nottingham Forest Football Club

Ten Nottingham families and residents

The videos, due to be released daily from 1 June 2021, will be viewable via the Nottingham Castle Trust Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels, using the hashtags #NottmCastleReopening and #CastleCountdown. Tickets must be prebooked and are available to purchase online now.

The three-year period of extensive redevelopment and conservation followed a major £30m investment from National Heritage Lottery Fund, Nottingham City Council, D2N2 and Arts Council England, plus fundraising by Nottingham Castle Trust.

The opening date and visitor offering is dependent on government guidelines and may be subject to change.

