Stars are all set to shine in autumn shows at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Check out Professor Brian Cox in Horizons: A 21st Century Odyssey at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Having set two Guinness World Records with his previous sell-out world tour, Professor Brian Cox is back with a new arena show for 2022, visiting the venue on September 12.

In Horizons: A 21st Century Odyssey, Brian takes audiences on a dazzling cinematic journey, a story of how we came to be and what we can become.

Horizons is a celebration of our civilisation, of our music, art, philosophy and science; an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings.

Most Popular

Brian will once again be joined by Robin Ince, his co-host on The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian, perhaps the only collection of sentient atoms in the observable universe capable of overseeing a Q&A with an audience of 10,000 people while wearing an old cardigan.

Later in the year, i n support of the release of his 31st studio album The Tears Of Hercules (released on November 12), Rod Stewart will visit on November 16 as part of a massive UK tour.

Following the success of his previous sold-out tours, Rod’s 2022 shows promise to be filled with show-stopping classics and new hits in his unmissable captivating style.

Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music.

See Sir Rod Stewart in action at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

With an estimated 250 million records and singles sold worldwide, his performance will include fan favourites from across his impressive career, as well as, being the first to hear live performances of tracks from his soon-to-be released new album.

Finally, one of Britain’s most treasured bands, the multi-award-winning Kaiser Chiefs, will play a show at the arena, along with live favourites The Fratellis and The Sherlocks, on November 19.

Kaiser Chiefs have made their mark as heroes within the British music scene over the past 20 years, with absolutely no sign of them slowing down.

Their major hits over the past two decades of consistent success have included Ruby, I Predict A Riot, Coming Home, Oh My God, Never Miss A Beat and many more.

The band were Mercury Award-nominated for their much-loved debut album Employment and went on to win three BRIT awards, an Ivor Novello award for Album of the Year.

They have sold more than eight million albums worldwide.

For more on ticket availability for all three shows at the city centre venue, you can go to https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/