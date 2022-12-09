Stars are set to shine brightly in these Motorpoint Arena Nottingham performances

Danish rock aces Volbeat will be in action soon at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

The 1975 will be dropping in at the venue on January 22 as part of a tour to promote their latest album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, which was released in October.

The 1975 made their long awaited live comeback earlier this year, headlining Japan’s biggest rock festival Summer Sonic 2022 in Tokyo and Osaka before returning for two triumphant homecoming headline slots at Reading & Leeds Festival.

Formed in Manchester in 2002, The 1975 have established themselves as one of the defining bands of their generation with their distinctive aesthetic, ardent fanbase and unique sonic approach.

The band’s previous album, 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form, became their fourth consecutive No. 1 album in the UK, landing at No. 1 in Australia too.

The band were named NME’s Band of the Decade in 2020 after being crowned ‘Best Group’ at the BRIT Awards in both 2017 & 2019.

The rescheduled visit by Florence + The Machine is to take place on January 31.

After completing two acclaimed shows on the UK and Ireland leg earlier this month, including the first of two at London’s O2, Florence Welch sustained an injury onstage which forced the postponement of the remaining dates.The rescheduled performances have now been revealed.Latest album Dance Fever, released in May, was met with excellent reviews across the board and entered the UK Album Charts at number one.

The 1975 are among the big stars performing soon at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

It was recorded in London over the course of the pandemic in anticipation of the world’s reopening and was produced by Florence, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals.

Before then, the Danish rock 'n' roll rebels Volbeat will perform at the venue on December 19.

The visit forms part of the band’s 32-date European leg of the diverse Servant Of The Road World Tour, which will see them sharing the spotlight with special guests Skindred and openers Napalm Death (UK/Ireland) for a truly intense show.

Fans can expect a mix of Volbeat classics, deep cuts, and fan favourites from throughout their storied career, including their acclaimed latest album Servant Of The Mind.

Florence + The Machine

Volbeat commented: “Finally, after so much time away, we’re thrilled to be able to bring a proper Volbeat headline tour to our friends across mainland Europe and the UK.”

For more on ticket availability for all three gigs, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

