Stars come out again for season of YWP Safari Night concerts
Wildlive Safari Nights concerts
Yorkshire Wildlife Park Branton, nr Doncaster.
The award-winning park will be rocking this summer with its legendary WildLive Safari Night concerts.Superstars Ronan Keating, Katherine Jenkins, members of boyband Blue and TV stars Dick and Dom will hit the stage for the sizzling Safari Nights line-up through August that also includes stars from We Will Rock You.The WildLive Safari Night concerts will get the park rocking with an enviable line-up on Saturdays.British boyband Blue stars Simon Webbe and Lee Ryan will headline the first Safari Night on Saturday, August 7, after TV stars Dick & Dom get the party started with a 90s hits DJ set while dance bands Urban Cookie Collective and Cappella complete the line-up. Star performers from West End smash We Will Rock You will also feature.
Details: Pre-book tickets on www.yorkshirewildlifepark.comPhoto: Acquire Images/YWP